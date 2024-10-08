 
King Charles losing his power over the crown now with 'King William V' afoot

King Charles is losing all the cards he holds during his battle with cancer

Web Desk
October 08, 2024

King Charles has come to an impasse experts suspect, with power dynamics changing and his life expectancy dwindling due to cancer.

Comments on everything have been presented by The Daily Beast’s Tom Skyes.

He expressed his feelings about Menai Bridge during his own piece and warned that its “already tearing the royal family apart.”

For those unversed, prior to his cancer diagnosis many believed the king “would live as long as his mother (96) or father (99)”. But now only a “few but the most ardent optimists really believe” this to be in the cards.

Hence, “the planning and positioning for the reign of King William V” has begun.

Executive power and influence is already flowing William’s way,” Mr Skyes explained in his piece before adding how “the power dynamic has shifted since the king’s diagnosis” too.

All in all, the start of these preparations means that ot “will be very hard to put that genie back in the bottle” regardless of any changes now.

