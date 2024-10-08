Prince Harry puts Meghan Markle marriage at risk with Christmas decision

Prince Harry is reportedly torn between spending this year’s Christmas with his father King Charles and the rest of the Royal family members or his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids.



According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is desperate to spend the festival with the Royal but Meghan has a firm stance against being with her in-laws on Christmas.

A source revealed to Closer Magazine that it’s “eating away” Harry that he hasn't seen his father since February, making him feel increasingly uneasy.

They claimed that the Duke of Sussex considers reconciling, but Meghan is "100% against" spending time in the UK.

‘Knowing that the family has been in so much turmoil with both Charles and Kate suffering health battles, Harry has never felt so far away from his family,” the insider said.

“But Meghan's been clear that she's not going to be playing happy families – she's given Harry an ultimatum that he must choose between reconnecting with Kate and the royals or staying home with his own family,” the insider added.

The royal insider went on to add that the couple’s pals fear that Harry’s decision to spend Christmas with the Royal family could lead to serious trouble with Meghan.

“Christmas is a huge stumbling block for the couple, and there's even an idea that they could spend it apart,” the insider said.



“Pals fear that it could spell serious trouble for them both, so with only months to go, it’s already crunch time. If Harry does decide to try to spend it with the family, Meghan would be extremely disappointed.

“She doesn’t want to spend the holidays without her husband – and Harry certainly doesn’t want to disappoint his wife and not be with his own family at such an important time.”