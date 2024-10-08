Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made separate appearances recently sparking fear and concerns that they are leading "separate lives" and that the royal couple are "drifting apart".



Now, according to People, per Cheat Sheet Archie and Lilibet doting parents are planning a number of outings and appearances without each other as it is all part of their bigger plans.

The insider told the outlet, “It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving.”

The tipster said, “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

Revealing the reason behind Meghan and Harry’s strategy, the insider said their separate appearances are all supposedly part of a greater plan to help rebuild their popularity.

The fresh claims come amid reports Meghan’s popularity has hit a snag in September when a story was released suggesting she was extremely difficult to work with.