Beth Rylance fears Jennifer Lopez's 'flirt' post Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly finalizing their divorce soon

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Photo: Beth Rylance fears Jennifer Lopez's 'flirt' post Ben Affleck split: Source

Beth Rylance is reportedly reluctant to collaborate with Ben Affleck’s former wife, Jennifer Lopez.

As fans will be aware, the Atlas star is back on the dating market ever since she filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

However, Jennifer Lopez’s controversial history with co-stars is making Beth Rylance think a hundred times before finalizing his gig, as per the new report of Life & Style.

As per an insider, “Beth Rylance is on high alert about J. Lo’s famously flirtatious past.”

They went on to point out, “Especially following her split from Ben Affleck.”

“Even though she’s been with Brett since 2021, she’s worried about the potential chemistry — given J. Lo’s history of turning co-stars into lovers!” the insider remarked before signing off from the chat.

This report comes weeks after an insider dished to Closer Magazine that the multihyphenate is open to dating someone younger than her.

The confidante noted at that time that the songstress would be interested in seeing someone like “Joe Jonas or Zac Efron” to be the “eye candy by her side for her next appearance.”

