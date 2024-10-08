World Culture Festival: Murder-mystery 'Clue' leaves audience guessing on day 13

Theatre actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 8, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The World Culture Festival, on its 13th day, featured Clue, a comical murder-mystery that kept an intrigued audience on edge with its strangling suspense, cutthroat pace, and bleeding-good playacting at the Arts Council of Pakistan (APC) in Karachi on Tuesday.

Clue is a popular murder-mystery farce adapted from the 1985 film of the same title, which itself is based on the well-known board game.

Originally, Broadway playwright and actress Sandy Rustin adapted Jonathan Lynn's screenplay for the stage, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The play has been translated into many languages and adapted around the world.

Theatre actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 8, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The play brings the classic board game to life as six guests, each assigned an alias, are invited to a mysterious dinner party hosted by a blackmailer. Armed with weapons and a choice — pay double or kill the butler — the guests must unravel the identity of the blackmailer. The evening spirals into a fast-paced, comedic murder mystery filled with twists, laughter, and intrigue.

Theatre actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 8, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The audience was drawn into the chaotic atmosphere of the suspenseful play, meticulously created by the clever antics of the characters passionately portrayed by the talented Pakistani thespians.

It was a night full of surprises, laughter, and thrill that left everyone buzzing long after the curtain fell!

The 80-minute-long play was staged at Auditorium 1 of the Arts Council Karachi.

A day earlier, the theatre hall blew up with belly laughs as "Suicide Incorporated", a dramedy masterfully directed by Rayyan Khan, sent the audience rolling in the aisles on the 12th day of the World Culture Festival.

The Urdu-language play was a subversive, darkly comic play about opportunism and the elusive concept of redemption. It was so humorous, it could resurrect the dead with its razor-sharp wit.

The play revolves around a character named Jaffar, who is having a tough week at work. Jaffar has been hired at a fictional company, Legacy Letters, to help clients craft the perfect suicide note, but he seems to have his own agenda.

The 35-day festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.

