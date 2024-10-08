Why Meghan Markle’s locked in Montecito during Prince Harry’s solo tours

The real reason for Meghan Markle’s homebound nature during Prince Harry’s tour has just come to light.

The news has been brought forward by a friend of the Duke and Duchess.

According to their findings, “[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children.”

Because “With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support.”

As of right now, with Meghan making a rare appearance at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles “What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary.”

“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving,” the pal also chimed in to say.

Before signing off their friend also doubled down and added, “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”