'It Ends With Us' author brings another fan-favourite novel to big screen

Colleen Hoover is preparing to see another fan-favourite novel of her to make its way to the big screen.

Following the success of It Ends With Us, Universal Pictures has reportedly required rights to adapt the author's famous novel, Reminders of Him into a movie.

The movie will release around Valentine's Day in 2026 with February 13 as expected date.

As quoted by Variety magazine, Hoover said, "I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life."

"I am excited as ‘Reminders of Him‘ holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice," she added.

This comes after the success of It Ends with Us, which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

It is worth mentioning that Hoover will herself co-write the screenplay of Reminders of Him.

The story revolves around Kenna Rowan, who returns home after five years in prison. With the hope to reconnect with her daughter, Rowan faces resistance from the community. However, Ledger Ward, a local bar owner offers her support.