Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are rumored to be heading for a divorce

Kanye West apparently grew more affectionate towards Bianca Censori in their last public outing before their reported parting.



A TMZ source recently claimed that Ye and Bianca have called it quits and will proceed for a divorce. The duo are currently in different countries, Bianca with her family in Australia while Kanye remains in Japan.

However, per body language expert Judi James, the Cardinal rapper seemed to be softening up to Bianca during their last outing with his sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Judi told The Mirror US: "If this were any other couple it would be easy to read these poses as a sulky-looking husband shopping with his more appeasing-looking wife wearing the kind of diverse styling that puts them at opposite ends of the 'fashion' spectrum but as this is the normally dour-looking Kanye dressed in his signature shades and cover-ups and as Bianca is wearing an outfit that would be judged demure compared to her normal gear there's actually signals of thawing here rather than the kind of tension and frost you might expect given the current headlines.”

She continued: "Kanye walks in front at one point but that was always the signature look for this couple. There are no apparent signals of tactile affection in these moments but he is actually looking at her, which is a move on from his normal trait of having her walk behind or beside him, ignored."

James added: "His shades hide his eyes but there's some apparent softening of his features that stops this from looking like a row or even a tense moment."

She suggested: "Maybe a point where the couple could have normally moved to the next stage and started their own family, which can lead to some tricky evaluations for some couples."

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in December 2022.