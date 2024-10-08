Kanye West, Bianca Censori dispel divorce rumors with PDA filled outing

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have quashed rumors of their divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have quashed divorce rumors with their PDA filled outing in Tokyo, Japan.

Kanye and Bianca’s market outing in Tokyo comes after a TMZ report suggested that the duo have decided to call it quits after two years of marriage.

According to the source, the duo have talked to their friends about their upcoming split and were residing in different countries at the time.





However, Ye and the Yeezy architect have laid the rumors to rest with their new outing. The couple was seen ascending an escalator, with Bianca facing Kanye and putting a hand on his face lovingly as she smiled wide. The Cardinal hitmaker was seen wearing white overalls that included a full-sleeved shirt, pants and joggers.



This comes after their last public outing weeks ago in the same city. The duo were hanging out with Ye and Kim Kardashian’s sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Ye also shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, a month after which he married Bianca Censori.