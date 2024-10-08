ASAP Rocky reveals cute facts about his and Rihanna’s sons RZA, Riot Rose

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s two boys have taken after one of their parents each.



Rocky talked about their kids in a cover story for W magazine. Rihanna photographed him herself for the issue.

The rapper said that RZA, 2, has taken after him in both looks and personality, whereas their baby boy Riot Rose, 14 months, is "just like his mom."

“I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert. Riot’s an extrovert— he’s just like his mom,"

He continued, "RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin."

He happily noted that RZA “got his mom’s forehead,” adding, “I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother."

"But he got everything else from me," he added.

Revealing the two boys’ dynamic, he said: "Riot looks up to RZA. I think RZA's warming up to Riot.”

Revealing how he knew Rihanna was the one, he said: "I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."

Back in August, the rapper hit back against the claim that his kids can’t have a normal childhood. "Yes they do,” he said. “ Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here."

He showed a video of RZA walking along a street in SoH, saying, "They still human. They human beings. This is him last night. He's walking to the corner store."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are together since 2020.