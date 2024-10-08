Chris Martin reflects on Choldplay's 'terrible' music journey

 
Coldplay delivered a rocking performance at their SiriusXM shows on Monday.

During their performance in Brooklyn, Chris Martin, the frontman of band, addressed the crowds, expressing gratitude to fans.

Martin said, "Thank you all for being here. I know some of you worked with Sirius. I know some of you helped pay for Sirius, but I know most of you just listened to Sirius and we're so grateful to see you. We're so grateful to see you."

He lightheartedly added that "when you are an older band" it frustrates people if you're doing "new songs."

"I know that's annoying for some of you. But once upon a time, even that song 'Viva La Vida' was new and everyone in the room was like, 'What the f--- is this? They got s--- already."

The singer jokingly added, "it is amazing that every new song we have lots of people say is terrible. And then 10 years later, it's a worldwide super classic smash. That's happened maybe three times. So, the other 76 songs were just terrible."

The show was kicked off by Martin, who performed their 10th album's title track. Bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion joined him for performances of their other hit tracks including, feelslikeimfallinginlove, Yellow and Viva La Vida.

