Chris Pine reveals if he'll star in 'The Princess Diaries 3' alongside Anne Hathaway

Chris Pine and Anne Hathaway co-starred in romantic hit 'The Princess Diaries 2'

Chris Pine has broken his silence on whether he’ll reprise his role against Anne Hathaway in the upcoming The Princess Diaries 3.

He first played the handsome Nicholas Deveraux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004. Fans have been asking for a third movie in the installment for years now, with emphasis on both Pine and Hathaway’s youthful looks in their early 40s.

In a recent announcement, The Idea of You star confirmed that a third installment is on the way. However, the Dungeons and Dragons star’s role is not confirmed as of yet.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for the Today show, Pine was asked live if he’s reprising his role.

He replied: “I don’t know anything! Call Disney. Call Bob Iger. I don’t know anything about it. I know it’s fantastic.”

In the movies, Hathaway plays a regular-teenager-turned Princess Mia Thermopolis, who later becomes the queen of the fictional Genovia after her grandmother, played by Julie Andrews, abdicates the throne.

As of yet, Hathaway is the only cast member confirmed to return. Other members of the main cast, including Mandy Moore, Sandra Oh, and Chris Pine have shown eagerness to return to the franchise. The Princess Diaries 3 is expected to begin shooting in 2025.