King Charles to skip major event amid cancer recovery

King Charles will reportedly miss huge event amid his cancer treatment.

Charles, who is known for his commitment to environmental issues, will not attend the COP29 climate summit next month.

The event was expected to see King Charles participating in the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference. However, an insider has revealed to Mirror that government did not ask him to attend due to his heath issues.

"The King will not be going to COP. He has not been asked by the government to attend the event and he is also mindful of his own commitments following the upcoming autumn tour," said the insider. "A decision was taken for His Majesty not to attend the conference this year."

The source added that even though Charles would have enjoyed the event his schedule is "incredibly busy already."

It is worth noticing that this will be second time in three years that the monarch have missed the event.

However, Charles attended COP28 last year, where he addressed world leaders to take actions against climate change.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after his treatment for an enlarged prostate earlier this year. Despite his ongoing treatment, Charles stays committed to his Royal duties which are carefully managed to prioritise his recovery.