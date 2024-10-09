Billie Eilish reveals being in 'pain' while 'growing up'

Billie Eilish reflected on being in pain while growing up.

In a cover story for Vogue, Eilish opened up about her painful past.

She said, "I’ve basically been in pain since I was nine."

"Growing up, I’d always hear people be like, ‘Just wait until you’re older! You’re going to have so much pain!’ And I remember being so furious," Eilish added.

Moreover, the Birds Of A Feather hitmaker talked about her "dark times" during tour.

Despite performing in front of thousands of people, Eilish admitted to feeling "unpleasant."

Eilish said, "For a long time I was kind of living like it was temporary. Like, yeah, I’m touring for now and it’s kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It’ll be over. And the truth is, it’s the rest of my life."

"I didn’t realize that I could make touring enjoyable," she admitted.

After admitting that she "was very lonely for many years" Eilish expressed positive outlook for future.

The songstress, who is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour said, "I’m not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days."