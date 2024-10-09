Prince Harry happy Lilibet has Meghan's ‘strong' genes

Prince Harry gushed over his little daughter Princess Lilibet during an attendance at the Well Child Awards.



Speaking to one of the attendees, Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Harry gushed over Lili’s thick hair.

Writing for Hello! Magazine later, Sophie explained: "From the moment he arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him, and there were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event. Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers."

Speaking about one of their earlier attendances at the awards, Sophie added of Harry and wife Meghan Markle: "His wonderful wife Meghan was holding the fort, he said, her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.