Meghan Markle makes pals ‘unhappy' with irresponsible behaviour

Meghan Markle is called out for mishandling friends and driving them away.



The Duchess of Sussex, who walked alone at the LA Children’s Hospital gala this week, has alienated pals due to her habit of ‘ghosting’ thems

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: "Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends.

"She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called.

She adds: "But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore.

"And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that.

"I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."

Ingrid added: "The point is that people are starting to be actually, you know, speak out about being unhappy with the the way that Meghan is.

"She was all smiles at one stage, and now she just looks different, and it doesn't look real."