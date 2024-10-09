 
Geo News

Meghan Markle makes pals ‘unhappy' with irresponsible behaviour

Meghan Markle has lost a number of friends due to her ill behaviour

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Meghan Markle is called out for mishandling friends and driving them away.

The Duchess of Sussex, who walked alone at the LA Children’s Hospital gala this week, has alienated pals due to her habit of ‘ghosting’ thems

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: "Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends.

"She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called.

She adds: "But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore.

"And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that.

"I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."

Ingrid added: "The point is that people are starting to be actually, you know, speak out about being unhappy with the the way that Meghan is.

"She was all smiles at one stage, and now she just looks different, and it doesn't look real."

Billie Eilish reveals being in 'pain' while 'growing up'
Billie Eilish reveals being in 'pain' while 'growing up'
Blake Shelton fears losing Kelly Clarkson to Miranda Lambert: Report
Blake Shelton fears losing Kelly Clarkson to Miranda Lambert: Report
King Charles to skip major event amid cancer recovery
King Charles to skip major event amid cancer recovery
Kendall Jenner hoping to reconcile with Harry Styles: Source
Kendall Jenner hoping to reconcile with Harry Styles: Source
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costars excited to host her on podcast
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costars excited to host her on podcast
Justin Timberlake's hilarious onstage moment with fan goes viral video
Justin Timberlake's hilarious onstage moment with fan goes viral
Gigi Hadid impressed by Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance: Source
Gigi Hadid impressed by Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance: Source
Billie Eilish opens up on first tour without family's presence
Billie Eilish opens up on first tour without family's presence