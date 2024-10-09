 
Prince Harry loses ‘fun uncle' title to THIS Royal Family member

Prince Harry is being replaced in the another Royal Family member in playing uncle duties

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly been replaced by Mike Tindall as the fun uncle in the Royal Family.

Prince William’s eldest son and future King, Prince George, deeply relies on aunt Zara Tindall’s husband.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “George’s original ‘fun uncle’ and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the US, leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy’s life that Mike has more than filled. 

“Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behaviour, Mike’s presence in his life is completely invaluable. 

Comparing the two, Judi added: “Harry and Mike share traits like fearlessness and irreverence but Mike also has something that Harry lacks, which is an intrinsic respect for the royal firm. 

“He will joke with the royals but he won’t be critical or indiscreet,” she noted.

