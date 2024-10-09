Moment King Charles came under ‘pile of bodies' after deadly attack

King Charles once came under attack during his time as the Prince of Wales in a shocking protest.



His Majesty, was saved by a minute when protester David Kang at an Australia Day speech in Sydney in 1994, opened fire.

Recalling the incident, royal photographer Arthur Edwards told The Sun: "I was walking back to start my pool - when you assembled to take photographs of an event.

"I heard these two shots go off - I ran around the front and saw a pile of bodies.

"I thought, my God, Charles is under that. I rushed up onto the stage and this policeman threw me right off."

Meanwhile, former Rogal corresponded Jennie Bond added: "We'd all gone to get a transcript of an important speech he was going to make later that night.

"It was a bit of a boring event he was at and I thought I'd go back to the hotel and start doing a piece.

"I realised I'd left my handbag back with the cameraman so I ran back to get it.

"Then BANG - I thought 'What's happening?' It was terrifying. I remember people rushing and photographers falling over."