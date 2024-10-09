Christopher Nolan gets ready to work on new film

After Oppenheimer's success, Christopher Nolan is ready to work on a new film, according to reports.

Details about the project are unknown, except that the movie will be made at Universal, and Matt Damon is in talks to star in it.

The Martian star, meanwhile, will join Cillian Murphy and Christian Bale to work with the legendary director for a third time.

Despite the usual secrecy surrounding the 54-year-old's movies, rumours were rife that the story would be about a father and son, according to IndieWire.

Like Oppenheimer, Nolan will write and produce with their wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy banner.

Also, the movie is said to go on floors in early 2025, with a release date set on July 17, 2026, as per THR.

His last film, Oppenheimer, won him an Academy Award for Best Director.

“I have so many people to thank. The most incredible cast: Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and so many others, all at the top of their game led by the incredible Cillian Murphy,” he said during his acceptance speech.