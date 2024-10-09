 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake shares apology note online: 'I'm sorry'

Justin Timberlake reveals the reason for canceling his show at the eleventh hour

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Justin Timberlake shares apology note online: Im sorry
Justin Timberlake shares apology note online: 'I'm sorry'

Justin Timberlake apologized to his fans after he had to cancel a show at the eleventh hour of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

It was set to happen in Newark, New Jersey, and the Grammy winner cited his injury as the reason.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," he shared in a post on social media. 

Justin Timberlake shares apology note online: Im sorry

"I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve." 

"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," the 43-year-old added.

Justin, meanwhile, seemed to have had a blast during his tour; his jolly interactions with fans are example of this.

In one of his recent shows, he paused his performance to let a fan propose to his girlfriend.

"My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” the Selfish crooner said in a separate show in Montreal as his wife was present at the concert to support him.

"So, be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight," he hilariously said. "I love you, baby."

Apart from the canceled show, Justin is set to perform in Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Christopher Nolan gets ready to work on new film
Christopher Nolan gets ready to work on new film
Prince Harry loses ‘fun uncle' title to THIS Royal Family member video
Prince Harry loses ‘fun uncle' title to THIS Royal Family member
Ridley Scott plans to expand 'Gladiator' saga
Ridley Scott plans to expand 'Gladiator' saga
Moment King Charles came under ‘pile of bodies' after deadly attack video
Moment King Charles came under ‘pile of bodies' after deadly attack
Lisa Marie Presley book reveals shocking event
Lisa Marie Presley book reveals shocking event
Prince Harry hopes King Charles notices his ‘subtle' nod video
Prince Harry hopes King Charles notices his ‘subtle' nod
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals how she celebrated going cancer-free
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals how she celebrated going cancer-free
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threw acid-like substance on abuse victim: Lawyer video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threw acid-like substance on abuse victim: Lawyer