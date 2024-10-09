Justin Timberlake shares apology note online: 'I'm sorry'

Justin Timberlake apologized to his fans after he had to cancel a show at the eleventh hour of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.



It was set to happen in Newark, New Jersey, and the Grammy winner cited his injury as the reason.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," he shared in a post on social media.

"I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve."

"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," the 43-year-old added.

Justin, meanwhile, seemed to have had a blast during his tour; his jolly interactions with fans are example of this.



In one of his recent shows, he paused his performance to let a fan propose to his girlfriend.

"My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” the Selfish crooner said in a separate show in Montreal as his wife was present at the concert to support him.

"So, be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight," he hilariously said. "I love you, baby."

Apart from the canceled show, Justin is set to perform in Philadelphia on Oct. 11.