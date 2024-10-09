Bianca Censori, Kanye West's friends accuse couple of lying

Bianca Censori's close social circle feels they were lied to about her marriage to Kanye West ending.



Pictures of the two packing on PDA in Japan emerged on Tuesday just hours after the news of the controversial couple 'drifting' apart broke on Monday.

"Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people," an insider spilled to Daily Mail.

TMZ also reported that the musician, 47, had been telling friends he was done with Bianca, 29, and wanted to be single while spending time in Japan.



The Australian architect had been telling her loved ones the same on her recent visit to her homeland. However, their source did hint at "a chance they’ll reunite."

"She told her friends in Australia and he told anyone willing to listen."

Insiders now believe it was perhaps a publicity stunt for his new album after seeing the hype of Bianca's provocative dressing choice dying down.

"They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested. Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about."



"They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album."

On a final note, her friends just find their publicity stunts "pathetic," be it controversial dresses or rumours of divorce.

"She overexploited her sexuality with his help and now no one cares. So they create some rumors that they are done, play into it by wiping socials and spending time apart, and bam, they are back in the public interest."

"Her friends are starting to think that this is just pathetic."