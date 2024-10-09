Sebastian Stan hits out at Marvel critics

Sebastian Stan is a long and key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, when some criticized the franchise, he made sure to answer them in strong words.



During an interview with GQ UK magazine, The Apprentice star, who played Bucky Barnes, said, “I’ve never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything.”

He continued, “If Marvel was gone, it’d be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don’t just go out there and **** on something without offering something better.”

The comic franchise was under fire after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels did not do well at the box office.

Not only that, but some top directors, including Martin Scorsese, also called out the franchise, saying, "It's not cinema.”



“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” he told Empire Magazine.