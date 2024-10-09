Jessica Simpson fuels split rumours with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson confirms split rumours with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson's marriage to her husband of 10 years Eric Johnson might be coming to an end.

The 44-year-old singer ditched the wedding ring when spotted at LAX airport this week, The Sun reported.

Simpson was dressed in a leopard print coat, chunky sunglasses and gold jewellery, but the jewellery notably missing was her engagement ring retired NFL player, 45, proposed to her with back in 2010 as well as the wedding band from their 2014 ceremony.

As per reports, the parents of three are living 'separate lives,' with split rumours mounting each time she steps out or posts on social media.

This is certainly not the first time Simpson has ditched the rock as she last ditched the wedding ring in September when she shared photos of the kids on their first day back to school.

She also snubbed her husband on his birthday while posting pictures with thier kids Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5.

Additionally, she also posted a cryptic video message on her husband's birthday seemingly aimed at him. The video clip from October 2023 was originally posted by singer Tyrese, showing a preacher saying, "Forgiveness doesn’t change the person who hurt you. Are you listening to me?"

The video went on with the preacher adding, “Forgiveness doesn’t change that person. Forgiveness changes you. Guess what forgiveness does not do?”

“Forgiveness does not mean you forget. One of the most crazy theories is that you forgive and forget. You don’t forget, but you do have the opportunity to forgive every time you remember,” the clip continued.

The footage concluded with a warning to those who refuse to forgive those who have wronged them.

“If I don’t put into practice forgiveness for those that have hurt me and those that have impacted me in a negative way, then I hold myself hostage to a prison that God never intended for me to stay put in.”

Even this year's Valentine’s Day, the Take My Breath Away singer sparked split rumours by dropping pictures without her wedding ring a few weeks earlier.

However, a source from her close circle suggests it doesn't always mean the couple is literally headed for a divorce.

“When Jessica and Eric are fighting, the ring comes off,” a source told Life & Style on February 29, adding that her justification is that “it makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they’re not getting along.”