Duchess Sophie follows in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth

Duchess Sophie is currently in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence

October 09, 2024

Duchess Sophie is following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, the palace has confirmed.

Palace shared stunning photos of Duchess Sophie from her Malta visit on its official X and Instagram handles with a sweet message.

The palace said, “An Out of This World Day! The Duchess of Edinburgh joined 100 Girlguiding members for a live Q&A with astronaut Sunita Williams aboard the International Space Station!

“This special radio contact, held at Brooklands Museum, celebrated girls in STEM and gave Girlguides the chance to ask Sunita about life in space – from what she’s been eating to what space smells like!”

The statement further reads, “The Duchess was also presented with a special Girlguiding badge, marking her new role as Patron, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II.”

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence.

