Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky 'still communicate' despite separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage

October 09, 2024

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky still share an amicable bond despite their separation, as per TV personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed to People magazine that her “close friend” Kyle is doing “amazing” which is “a testament to both Kyle and Mauricio on how well they get along and still communicate.”

“I think that shows the love that's there throughout their family and their life and the kind of people that they are because that's not common,” said Teddi. “And, you know, no one knows what the future holds.”

The 43-year-old TV personality also extended her wishes to the pair, saying, “all the best.”

“When you look at the history of other people that are going through ups and downs, I think they're doing pretty great,” shared Teddi.

For the unversed, Kyle ended her marriage to Mauricio in July 2023. The former couple have three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.

