Prince William inching closer to the throne while King Charles postpones chemo

Prince William’s chances of taking the throne have just been highlighted by an expert.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made claims like these public in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece the expert said, “All right, so let’s be frank here. This particular subject is hard to get into without it all feeling a bit ghoulish.”

Because “The seven-decade reign of Her late Majesty made her such an immovable part of public life and our collective mental furniture that her actually dying sometimes felt like an impossibility.”

“Of course, that magical thinking was put paid to in September 2022 and the events of this year, of not only the King but Kate, the Princess of Wales’ revealing that they have cancer, have been blunt reminders that even those with the bluest of blood are still all too human and mortal.”

So in the eyes of Ms Elser, “What became clear in February was that if William had hoped that he would have a decade or two to enjoy being the Prince of Wales, suddenly that leeway and all those years of prep time looked much less certain.”

“The throne had suddenly just gotten that much closer of a possibility,” she added before signing off as well.

For those unversed, these comments started coming in after an announcement started coming in about King Charles’ brief pause to chemotherapy.

This break will span across 11 days, and will start from October 18th, 2024 during the King’s tour of Australia and Samoa alongside Queen Camilla.