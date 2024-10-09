Meghan Markle hints at major life change with new makeover

Meghan Markle hinted at major life changes with her new makeover as she stepped out in style at the LA Children's Hospital Gala without Prince Harry, an expert has revealed.



The Duchess of Sussex debuted a relaxed, beachy wave look, different from her typical sleek style, which celebrity stylist Katie Allan said, could indicate that she is embracing a more laid-back lifestyle.

She told The Express, "Meghan debuted a fresh new hairstyle at the LA Children’s Hospital Gala. We’re used to seeing Meghan with sleek and polished hairstyles, but her new natural, relaxed tousled look was a lot more laid back with an effortless vibe.”

"The waves are a lot softer than we are used to seeing on Meghan, and is a contrast to her usual style of low buns or bouncy blow dries,” the stylist added.

She also noted that people often update their style when adopting a new attitude or lifestyle, hinting at potential personal or professional changes for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“This natural yet glamorous look could suggest that she’s feeling more relaxed, relatable and approachable,” Allan said.

"We often change up our style when we are embracing a lifestyle or attitude change, so this new look could reflect that.

"This style also reflects current trends as laid back, effortless styles are rising in popularity and will continue to be popular into 2025."