Donna Kelce 'can't wait to see' Travis, Taylor Swift's Halloween costumes

Donna Kelce “can't wait to see” her son Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s Halloween costumes.

During a chat with People magazine at the 2024 Glamor Women of the Year Awards, the NFL star's mom expressed her excitement about what the couple might wear for the holiday.

"I can't wait to see what it's going to be. They're tight-lipped," said Donna. "They don't tell us anything."

However, the 72-year-old did not disclose what she and her family have planned for the upcoming spooky season.

"We can’t go anywhere, really. If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or the movie theater or whatever," Donna told the outlet.



"I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are,” added Travis’ mom.