Sarah Ferguson continues to snub Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson seemingly continued to snub the Prince of York as she thanked family for support amid cancer battle.



Sarah candidly opened up about her diagnosis and treatment in an emotional appeal for new charity while writing for the Sun.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother also thanked her family for their support, however, she did not mention her former husband, according to GB News.

Sarah said, “With the love and support of my family, especially my girls Beatrice and Eugenie, I have stayed positive and been informed that my outlook is good."

She also mentioned her sister by revealing a pivotal moment: "I had almost missed the appointment as I couldn't face a journey into central London on a hot summer's day and thought I would put it off.

"It was only when I mentioned this by chance to my sister Jane, who had called me from her home in Australia, that she went into bossy older sibling mode and insisted I went. That check-up, and the treatment I underwent, saved my life."



