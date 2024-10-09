Prince Harry reunites with family after 'secret message' to King Charles

Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the duke has returned to US from South Africa.



According to a report by the GB News, Prince Harry has returned to the US after a series of solo appearances in New York City, London, and Southern Africa recently.

However, the publication did not mention the day when Harry returned to US.

Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks on a series of solo engagements without his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry has reunited with his family after claims by King Charles' former personal butler Grant Harrold that the duke has sent a ‘secret message’ to his father during his recent tour to New York.

Grant Harrold, while speaking on behalf of Slingo, per the In Touch Weekly, claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father showed a subtle sign of support to King Charles by sending a “secret message.”

The royal expert said, “[Harry’s mother, the late Princess] Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it’s definitely a tribute to her.

“But he’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too.”