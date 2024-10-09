Dylan O’Brien reflects on a 'petrifying' incident on set of Maze Runner

Dylan O’Brien, who starred as Stiles Stilinski in the MTV supernatural series Teen Wolf, recently talked about an incident that changed his life.

According to Men’s Health, the 33-year-old actor confessed that his near-death experience on the set of Maze Runner gave him courage to stand up for himself.

For those unversed, while filming the last part of the movie in Vancouver, O’Brien did a stunt that made him fall off a vehicle. This mishap gave him such a concussion and a broken face with other wounds that he had to pause filming in 2016 and resume it again the following year.

O'Brien said, “It’s taught me that, at the end of the day, in these spaces, you have your own back, and that’s the most you can rely on.”

“I know the person I am, and the character I bring to set, and the way I treat people and the way that I treat a workspace, and I know I’m not difficult. I know I’m not an a***h****," the Infinite star added.

Calling to mind that unfortunate day, O’Brien articulated, “I know I was trying to protect myself that day, and so I’ve just never forgotten that,” and added that he has started to approach “everything differently, particularly with regards to standing [his] ground on set.”

“Don’t let them manipulate you into thinking that is being difficult, because I can look at that day and know I was a 24-year-old kid who was raising concerns about how we were approaching things, and they were not listened to, they were not respected, then what happened, happened," the 33-year-old actor highlighted by giving advice to budding artists.

O’Brien also noted it took him 13 years in his career to learn to protect himself, but he feels sad at the same time as it took a bad experience to do this. Now, he understands that it is okay to say, "No, I need to take care of myself."

It is pertinent to mention that O’Brien’s has worked in films like The Outfit, Flashback, and Ponyboi, whereas his upcoming horror mystery movie named Caddo Lake is all set to debut on October 10, 2024.