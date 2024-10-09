Former One Direction star Liam Payne faces major career setback

Liam Payne reportedly faces a major career setback.

Former One Direction member is going through a tough time as his second solo album has been put on hold, according to a report by The Sun newspaper.

This decision comes after the first single, Teardrops, from his upcoming album failed to cart in March.

Payne, who parted ways with his manager earlier this year, is "struggling without his guidance."

A close source has revealed to the newspaper, "Things are tough for Liam at the moment. His former manager Roger stepped back earlier this year. He was a steady hand for Liam and he appears to be struggling without his guidance."

"Things have started to seem slightly erratic, with plans being made before they are cancelled last minute. Liam had been doing really well on his second album but now it's completely on pause," according to insider.

They added that the singer, 31, now has "no idea" if his album will "ever be released."

It is worth noticing that this news comes just weeks after reports suggesting that Payne's rise to fame documentary has also been put on hold.

Earlier, during his appearance at a fan event, Payne talked about his album, saying, "This time, the scariest part is that every one of these songs is a story from my life."

"And they’re really close to me. I hope people feel that through every song, that I actually felt whatever it is you’re feeling right now listening to this," he said, quoted by The Sun.