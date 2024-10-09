 
Geo News

Former One Direction star Liam Payne faces major career setback

Liam Payne is reportedly going through "tough" time

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Former One Direction star Liam Payne faces major career setback
Former One Direction star Liam Payne faces major career setback

Liam Payne reportedly faces a major career setback.

Former One Direction member is going through a tough time as his second solo album has been put on hold, according to a report by The Sun newspaper.

This decision comes after the first single, Teardrops, from his upcoming album failed to cart in March.

Payne, who parted ways with his manager earlier this year, is "struggling without his guidance."

A close source has revealed to the newspaper, "Things are tough for Liam at the moment. His former manager Roger stepped back earlier this year. He was a steady hand for Liam and he appears to be struggling without his guidance."

"Things have started to seem slightly erratic, with plans being made before they are cancelled last minute. Liam had been doing really well on his second album but now it's completely on pause," according to insider.

They added that the singer, 31, now has "no idea" if his album will "ever be released."

It is worth noticing that this news comes just weeks after reports suggesting that Payne's rise to fame documentary has also been put on hold.

Earlier, during his appearance at a fan event, Payne talked about his album, saying, "This time, the scariest part is that every one of these songs is a story from my life."

"And they’re really close to me. I hope people feel that through every song, that I actually felt whatever it is you’re feeling right now listening to this," he said, quoted by The Sun.

Kelly Clarkson retiring from music career because of Celine Dion? video
Kelly Clarkson retiring from music career because of Celine Dion?
Prince Harry reunites with family after 'secret message' to King Charles
Prince Harry reunites with family after 'secret message' to King Charles
Kate Middleton gives up major role for future of monarchy
Kate Middleton gives up major role for future of monarchy
Meghan Markle turns shy and coy separated from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle turns shy and coy separated from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle rebuilding lost connections amid new business strategy video
Meghan Markle rebuilding lost connections amid new business strategy
Reba McEntire's unwelcoming side comes to light on 'The Voice:' 'I run things here'
Reba McEntire's unwelcoming side comes to light on 'The Voice:' 'I run things here'
King Charles shares heartwarming connection with Prince Harry's son Archie video
King Charles shares heartwarming connection with Prince Harry's son Archie
Drake Bell opens up about being victim of child abuse
Drake Bell opens up about being victim of child abuse