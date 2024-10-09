ASAP Rocky talks about 'history' with Rihanna

ASAP Rocky reflects on 'history' with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has reflected on his history with partner Rihanna.

In an interview with W magazine, Rocky talked about the moment he knew Rihanna was the one.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said, "It's a lot of history between us."

"I was kicked out of this nightclub. They wasn’t giving me no access to it. This is when I’m just starting out, so nobody knows me. I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil [Abloh]. I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out. We just locked eyes. She didn’t even know us, but she was like, ‘Yo! Why y’all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!'" he recalled.

The rapper, who share two sons RZA and Riot with Rihanna, shared, "I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."

The couple started as friends in 2012. However, after Rihanna broke up from her then boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, the rapper and her made their relationship official.