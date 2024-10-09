Gillian Anderson details 'complex relationship' with 'The X-Files' co-star David Duchovny

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny played Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in 'The X-Files'

Gillian Anderson has opened up about her “complex” relationship with The X-Files costar David Duchovny.

During her appearance on the Table Manners podcast, Gillian said she learnt more about her The X-Files co-star from his podcast than from working with him for years.

Gillian said: “We've always had quite a complex relationship. You know, when you work that intensely with somebody for such a long time.”

She continued: “I mean we were basically married to each other. I’ve listened to his podcast a fair number of times, and I think it’s good, it’s interesting.”

The Fall star added: “It’s interesting hearing a man talk so openly about emotional things. I feel like I’ve learnt more about him listening to his podcast than from working with him.”

The Sex Education actress was also asked about ehr diet while filming The X-Files.

She revealed: “I went through a macrobiotic stage for a while, which is impossible to make yourself.”

“A mixture of grains, seaweed, mushrooms and fermented foods. Some people swear by it, it's very cleansing and very good for your biome. Sometimes people who have cancer go on macrobiotic diets and say that it can heal you,” noted Gillian Anderson.