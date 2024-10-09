 
Travis, Jason Kelce gush over 'cool' Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Travis and Jason Kelce discussed watching a Blake Lively starrer during their podcast

October 09, 2024

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce just voiced admiration for Blake Lively!

During the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, was all praises for his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s close pal after viewers of the show voted for him and his brother to watch her 2005 film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in a New Heights film club poll.

“The winner by a huge margin, of course, is Sisterhood for the Traveling Pants, or whatever,” the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles star stated.

“Say it right, Jason,” Travis chimed in, adding, “Dude, you are gonna love this movie.”

“A movie about pants and sisterhood — two of my least favorite things,” Jason joked, continuing, “…I mean, I got a bunch of daughters. I guess I'm warming up to sisterhood.”

“I'm excited to watch. I think we planned on watching this together,” the boyfriend to the Lover crooner exclaimed, happy with the poll results.

“You're honestly excited to watch this movie?” replied Jason, further inquiring, “What in the title makes you excited to watch this movie? …Do you know anything about this movie?”

“I don't know. It has Blake Lively in it, and she's cool,” the nine-time Pro Bowler chirped about the It Ends With Us actress.

“Listen, I love Blake," replied Jason to which Travis admitted, "I like watching films with people that I've met and I know."

