Travis Kelce mixes up Julia Roberts' THIS film after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' meeting

Travis Kelce has recently revealed a hilarious mix-up after watching Julia Roberts' film.

The NFL star, who met Julia at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in July, shared that he like to watch films of people he has met personally.

During his conversation with brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, Travis said, "I like watching films with people that I've met and I know."

He added, "I watched Hugh Grant in, um ... oh, what's ... Julia Roberts ... Nottingham Hill? I watched that one. I enjoyed it," mispronouncing title of the 1999 classic Notting Hill.

However, someone from off camera corrected him with the title, which made Jason teasingly ask him if he really enjoyed the film.

After laughing at the slip-up, Travis replied, "It's about ... see, this is why I'm not a good movie [person]." He then explained the synopsis of the film.

Previously, Travis talked about meeting the actress and Stevie Nicks at Swift's concert. He said on his podcast, "That was pretty cool, [Julia] was awesome. Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun."