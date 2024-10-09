 
Lizzo shows off physical transformation amid 'ozempic allegations'

October 09, 2024

Lizzo just flaunted her rather obvious transformation, a result of her physical fitness routine.

The renowned rapper and singer, took to her official Instagram account to show off her physique, wearing a simple lingerie.

She has been known to be quite vocal of her fitness and health endeavor, with the goal to reduce weight. The 36-year-old artist sported a black bra and briefs from her own shapewear brand, Yitty.

The Grammy-winning artist, for the song, About Damn Time, was all-smiles for the camera as she paired up her attire with grey jogging bottoms in the clip.

“Is it fall yet???? #lizzoxyitty,” Lizzo captioned her post.

This post comes after the star previously shut off “Ozempic allegations.”

In an older Instagram post, uploading a short reel, the Pink singer posed in a colourful, satin robe, adding a text in the bottom, “When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Lizzo then shared a screenshot of a comment from a social media user where they accused her of consuming Ozempic or “coke” for the physical transformation.

