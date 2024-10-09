 
Taylor Swift introduces Travis Kelce to new things, but he's 'still picky'

Taylor Swift earns credit for expanding Travis Kelce's palate

Web Desk
October 09, 2024

Travis Kelce opened up about trying out new things with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Travis' brother, Jason Kelce credited Taylor for introducing the NFL star to new food, saying, "I know. My girl Tay is getting you opened up. She’s introducing new foods to you."

Speaking with his brother on their New Heights podcast, Travis talked about how his taste has been influenced by his relationship with the Lover crooner.

Travis admitted to trying new foods with Taylor and shared his favourite Philadelphia-based restaurant.

"That was awesome. I like that spot a lot," Travis revealed.

Despite being open to new experience, Travis admitted to being "picky" adding, "I’m in on, like, a light curry. The more it gets thicker and looks like a baby food or like baby s–t, then I’m out."

"Food that looks like it just came out of a butthole? Yes, I do have a mental block for that, yeah," Travis hilariously said.

It is worth noticing that the beloved couple have been spotted at various restaurants together since going public with their relationship last year.

