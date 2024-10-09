Gordon Ramsay warns Dua Lipa viral 'diet coke' recipe will 'ruin your vocal cords'

Gordon Ramsay just took inspiration from Dua Lipa.



The famous British celebrity chef and restaurateur just shared his thoughts over the Levitating hitmaker’s viral “Diet Coke recipe.”

Following the rather bizarre instructions from the singer’s video, Ramsay poured himself a can of Diet Coke into a cup and proceeded to add a bit of jalapeño juice along with slices of pickles and jalapeño to complete the drink.

After further adding more juice and Diet Coke, the Hell's Kitchen stated, “Okay here goes” taking a big gulp, then dramatically spitting out, one of his many famous reactions from different reality TV series.

Also famous for his straight-forward and rather blunt opinions over cuisines and beverages, he could be heard coughing after drinking the concoction and shouting, "Dua Lipa, for God's sake girl, you'll ruin your vocal cords - s***!"

Since then, Gordon Ramsay’s reaction video, uploaded on TikTok has spread across social media like wildfire, gaining more than 1.8 million views and rather hilarious comments.

"I think he put too much jalapeños and pickle juice," a user on TikTok penned.