Rick Astley reveals moment he realized it was 'time to walk away' from music

Rick Astley just revealed the factor that has made him feel “guilty.”

The 58-year-old pop singer, who rose to stardom after release his hit track, Never Gonna Give You Up, took a hiatus from the music industry in 1993.

He deemed the reason spending time with his partner, Lene Bausager and daughter Emilie, who was one year old at the time.

Now, Astley admits that he feels rather shameful after he walked away from fame.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live hosts Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards, he said, "You just end up thinking, I’ve got a daughter at home, I can have a different life, I’m not really loving this.

"And I felt guilty because I was an '80s pop star, I should be loving it but I kind of felt it’s just time to walk away,” Astley added.

The Cry For Help hitmaker also reflected on his return to the music industry, stating that creating music is literally "a part of [his] DNA", however, it was the industry that bothered him.

"I like doing it and I’m still the same with that. I don’t think that’s ever left me. I just fell out love with the music business, not music,” Rick Astley explained, providing clarification.