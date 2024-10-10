 
Geo News

Prince Harry no longer wants Meghan as 'buy one get one free' partner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going for different optics in public

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shuffled their relationship dynamics of the past year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were famous for their PDA and loved-up chemistry, are now trying to rebuild their position to highlight their individual personalities

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Harry and Meghan were always the ultimate celebrity BOGOF couple (As in ‘buy one get one free’). 

“As a royal couple their tactile, besotted and often sexy PDAs were constant and instinctive.

“They hugged, kissed and touched each other constantly and emphatically and, like Ant and Dec, their brand was built around their complimentary double act.”

She added: “One of their more recent outings together show them comfortable to stand as ‘bookends’ to this pose rather than being welded together in the middle in the way they previously would have.

"Instead of posing as the double act star of the show with their primary focus on each other they take more of a hosting role here and there is no mirroring of each other, either,” she noted.

