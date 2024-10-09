 
Geo News

Sir Paul McCartney thanks late John Lennon 'for being there' on 84th birthday

Sir Paul McCartney celebrated what would have been John Lennon's 84th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Sir Paul McCartney thanks late John Lennon for being there on 84th birthday
Sir Paul McCartney thanks late John Lennon 'for being there' on 84th birthday

Sir Paul McCartney just gave a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, John Lennon.

Marking the occasion of what would have been Lennon’s 84th birthday, the 82-year-old iconic singer posted a snap from his 2022 performance, where a projected footage of the former The Beatles member, playing the guitar, was displayed behind him.

This footage was a chunk taken from The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+ documentary by Peter Jackson, that premiered in November 2021.

Sir Paul McCartney thanks late John Lennon for being there on 84th birthday

“Happy Birthday John. Thanks for being there,” sir McCartney captioned the uploaded post.

This sweet birthday wish to the late musician comes after the legendary artist admitted that he would have been consumed in guilt had he not repaired his friendship with Lennon, who was unfortunately murdered in 1980.

On McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast, he stated, “In the end it was something I was very glad of, when he got murdered, that I’d had some really good times with him before that happened.”

He continued, “It would have been the worst thing in the world had he just been killed and we still had a bad relationship. That would have been a big guilt trip for me.”

“Luckily, we were friendly, we talked about how to bake bread,” Paul McCartney concluded.

Sir Ian McKellen reveals inspiration behind his Gandalf portrayal in 'The Lord of the Rings' video
Sir Ian McKellen reveals inspiration behind his Gandalf portrayal in 'The Lord of the Rings'
Cher set to kick off exciting book tour for upcoming memoir
Cher set to kick off exciting book tour for upcoming memoir
Gordon Ramsay warns Dua Lipa viral 'diet coke' recipe will 'ruin your vocal cords' video
Gordon Ramsay warns Dua Lipa viral 'diet coke' recipe will 'ruin your vocal cords'
Taylor Swift introduces Travis Kelce to new things, but he's 'still picky'
Taylor Swift introduces Travis Kelce to new things, but he's 'still picky'
Daniel Kaluuya credits THIS ‘sidelined' actor for acting career video
Daniel Kaluuya credits THIS ‘sidelined' actor for acting career
Meghan Markle's damage against future queen Kate Middleton comes to light
Meghan Markle's damage against future queen Kate Middleton comes to light
Travis Kelce mixes up Julia Roberts' THIS film after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' meeting
Travis Kelce mixes up Julia Roberts' THIS film after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' meeting
Saoirse Ronan names haunting movie she couldn't ‘escape' from video
Saoirse Ronan names haunting movie she couldn't ‘escape' from