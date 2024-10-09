Sir Paul McCartney thanks late John Lennon 'for being there' on 84th birthday

Sir Paul McCartney just gave a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, John Lennon.

Marking the occasion of what would have been Lennon’s 84th birthday, the 82-year-old iconic singer posted a snap from his 2022 performance, where a projected footage of the former The Beatles member, playing the guitar, was displayed behind him.

This footage was a chunk taken from The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+ documentary by Peter Jackson, that premiered in November 2021.

“Happy Birthday John. Thanks for being there,” sir McCartney captioned the uploaded post.

This sweet birthday wish to the late musician comes after the legendary artist admitted that he would have been consumed in guilt had he not repaired his friendship with Lennon, who was unfortunately murdered in 1980.

On McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast, he stated, “In the end it was something I was very glad of, when he got murdered, that I’d had some really good times with him before that happened.”

He continued, “It would have been the worst thing in the world had he just been killed and we still had a bad relationship. That would have been a big guilt trip for me.”

“Luckily, we were friendly, we talked about how to bake bread,” Paul McCartney concluded.