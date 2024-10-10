Selena Gomez 'grateful' for THIS mental health day initiative

Selena Gomez just opened up about how she believes in doing good, realizing the impact of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

The 32-year-old singer and actress, who nabbed her first Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building this year, joined forces with Sephora for a campaign titled, “Make A Rare Impact” on the account of World Mental Health Day.

"We created the Rare Impact Fund before we created a single product, and it's so rewarding to see it being a resource for people when they actually come to our community and seek help,” she told PEOPLE magazine.

“I'm just really grateful. This is why I do it,” the Who Says hitmaker added.

The Emilia Pérez also recalled the experiences she has had with the beauty retailer in the initial stages, that makes the collaboration full-circle moment for her.

Selena Gomez stated, "When I was younger, my mom was a makeup artist, so actually, I do remember [coming to Sephora], and it was a place that we couldn't really afford, to be honest.”

“So, to me, it was so fancy," she admitted, adding, "And it still feels that way sometimes when you walk in, but it's not as threatening. I thought you had to be professional to know makeup!"