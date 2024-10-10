 
Former Jon Bon Jovi bandmate, Jack Ponti breathes his last at 66

Jack Ponti's cause of death remains undisclosed

October 10, 2024

Jack Ponti, a renowned musician as well as music executive, has passed away at the age of 66.

Taking to the official X, formerly Twitter account of the podcast franchise, BonJoviTalk, they announced:

“Jack Ponti has sadly passed away at the age of 66. Jack was the guy who put Jon in the band 'The Rest' and was a songwriter and producer for many other rock bands after this band folded. 'Shot Through the Heart' from the album 'Bon Jovi' is co-written with Jack Ponti too!”

Former Jon Bon Jovi bandmate, Jack Ponti breathes his last at 66

Being a songwriter, manager, label executive, record producer, and consultant, he began his career as a guitarist in the late 70s New Jersey band, The Rest, alongside a young Jon Bon Jovi.

In the 80s and 90s, Ponti had gathered numerous hit tracks to his names writing and co-writing them, for A-list artists such as Shot Through the Heart by Bon Jovi Somebody's Waiting by Keel, Sweet Obsession by Bonfire, Alice Cooper’s Hey Stoopid, Love's A Loaded Gun and Doro’s Enough For You, Bad Blood, Last Day Of My Life, Ceremony and In Freiheit Stirbt Mein Herz as well as many other songs.

Jack Ponti is mourned by his wife, Tatyana, his daughter, Neva, granddaughter, Jordyn, his sister Nikki and is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Pontoriero, as well as many beloved dogs.

