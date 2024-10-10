Limp Bizkit file lawsuit against 'appalling and unsettling' record label

Limp Bizkit file lawsuit to against 'appalling and unsettling' record label

Limp Bizkit just got involved in a lawsuit!

The iconic rock, metal and rap band has alleged that the label Universal Music Group (UMG) owes the My Way singers 200 million dollars.

Fred Durst, the front man for Limp Bizkit, filed the suit on Tuesday, in Los Angeles with his attorneys claiming that the band has "not seen a dime in royalties" for decades.

UMG, the accused, has released six of the Just Like This hitmakers, from 1997 to 2011, via their sub-label, Interscope.

However, in 2021, Limp Bizkit released their comeback record through Suretone, a label once owned by UMG, but now functions independently.

In the complain filed by Durst, it is implied that UMG acted upon a “fraudulent” policy that was “deliberately designed” to withhold royalties from deserving musicians.

As per PEOPLE, the documents obtained by the outlet stated, “UMG’s creation of such a system, while holding itself out as a company that prides itself on investing in and protecting its artists, makes plaintiffs’ discovery of UMG’s scheme all the more appalling and unsettling.”