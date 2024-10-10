Max swings axe on 'Velma' after two seasons

After going on for two seasons, Max has ended the run of Velma, according to TVLine.

“Over the past two seasons, Mindy [Kaling] and Charlie [Grandy] have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise,” the streamer said in a statement.

“While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues, and hilarious hijinks.”

Mindy Kaling voiced the lead character and also served as the series executive producer.

The show focused on the bespectacled teen detective and was unique in that Scooby-Doo was not featured in the series—a first in the franchise.

In the meantime, it was a polarising animated series among viewers who showed their reaction on IMDb, making the show one of the lowest ranked.

On the other hand, critics were also divided, with the series only managing to get 38% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“[These] characters are just really unpleasant to spend time with, and it starts at the top with Velma, whose selfish and misanthropic tendencies aren’t diluted by her moments of vulnerability,” a review in Variety said.