Met Gala 2025 details announced: See theme and celebrity co-chairs

Fashion's biggest night Met Gala 2025 has been announced.

The upcoming Costume Institute show, which is hosted by Vogue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is already in the works—with some details recently revealed to the public.

Firstly, the high-profile fashion event—held on the first Monday of May— will fall on the 5th of May, 2025.

As per the publication, the theme decided on reads as “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” meaning the museum will “take the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora.”

Co-chairs for the ball include actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rappers A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

The theme for the upcoming Met Gala attracted instant applause from the fans.

“Because the Met Gala is focused on Black culture, I need the invites to reflect that. I need the designers to respect black culture. This can be one of the most iconic themes of [sic] done correctly,” one X user posted.

Meanwhile, a second user expressed relief at the ideation.

“Finally a metgala [sic] that’s actually worth seeing … very out of the norms can’t wait,” the fan wrote.

The official dress code for this past May’s event, co-chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, was “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard.

The 2024 Met Gala celebrated ephemerality and fragility in fashion with its theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The exhibit showcased 50 historically significant pieces that were too delicate to be worn again.