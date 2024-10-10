 
Donna Kelce reveals Taylor Swift, sons Travis, Jason's reaction to her recent cover

The mother of the Kansas City quarterback recently appeared in 'Glamour's 2024 'Women of the Year' cover

October 10, 2024

Donna Kelce revealed the reactions of her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift to her new cover.

The mom of two appeared in Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year cover and discussed the support she got from her sons with People magazine.

On Tuesday, October 8, at the Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year event held in New York City, she told the outlet that her sons “didn’t know until the cover came out ‘cause I wasn’t allowed to tell them."

Donna went on to say, "But basically they’re very happy with anything and they support me in whatever I do."

"So they’re just like, ‘Mommy! Wow!,' ” she added.

Moreover, the 71-year-old mother noted that the honor was a “shock for me, too.”

The outlet also inquired about her son Travis' girlfriend, Taylor's comments on her honor.

Donna responded, saying, "Yes. She's very, very supportive of me also."

Additionally, Travis and Jason gave a special shout-out to their mom on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

"Happy as hell for you, mama," Travis gushed during the show, adding, "This is cool, and you looked absolutely amazing, mom."

It is pertinent to mention that Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year cover honored celebrity mothers in their cover including Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom Mandy Teefey, Solange’s mom Tina Knowles, and Billie Eilish's mom Maggie Baird.

