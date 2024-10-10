 
Mila Kunis shares rare comment about family in public

Mila Kunis reflects on parenting challenges as she gives a rare insight into her kids

October 10, 2024

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have kept their kids out of the spotlight despite they are being top stars. So, it was rare for the actress to recently reflect on the topic of parenting.

At the Goodrich premiere, she opened up about parenthood challenges. “It’s humanly impossible for me to worry more. If that’s the case, I will self-combust,” she told ET.

“I worry about my children all the time,” she continued, adding her husband told her that she “imagines the worst of everything at all times.”

It is not the first time the couple has chosen to talk about their kids in public.

On the Throwbacks podcast, Ashton gave insight into his wife and his different parenting styles.

“My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ Like, yesterday we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway, or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs,’” the That ‘70s Show star told the hosts.

“[With] my daughter I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can’t put it back in.”

But as far as Mila’s parenting is concerned, Ashton said, “She’s very strict on our daughter and, like, a gushball with our son.”

