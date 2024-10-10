Queen Elizabeth II broke rules to have Kate Middleton into Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II went an extra mile to make Kate Middleton feel welcomed into the Royal Family.



Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, attended the wedding of her grandson Peter Phillips in 2008- a party where Kate was also invited.

Sharing how the late monarch made Kate feel welcomed into the system, expert Katie Nicholl writes : "Until now the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips, but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral.

"As a woman who has lived her entire life in the public eye, the Queen rarely lets her guard down, and very few apart from her family and closest friends get to see the real Elizabeth."

Queen Elizabeth II lost her husband, Prince Philip, at the hands on COVID-19. Kate felt it her duty to stand tall for Her Majesty after the loss.

Royal expert Robert Jobson said: "Catherine understood that for William, as a future king, it was important for him to be geographically closer to the late Queen in her final months, when he was required to support both her and his father.

“It made a real difference. They were in regular contact, seeing each other in person and speaking on the phone several times a week, bringing them even closer."